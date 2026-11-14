Get an early dose of holiday cheer with The Performing Arts Ensemble as they perform excerpts from The Nutcracker, as well as other holiday favorites.

About PAE

The Performing Arts Ensemble is a non-profit organization that brings together talented young dancers and children chosen by audition to put on large cast, fully staged performances with professional scenery, elaborate costumes and special effects. The Ensemble was founded by artistic director Evelyn Gardell in 1987. The company has performed at many theaters, including The Paramount, The Strand, Count Basie, Monmouth University, Union County Arts Center, Two River Theater, Millstone PAC, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, BMCC NYC, Walt Disney World, Lincoln Center, Webster Hall, and Carnegie Hall. Follow us on Facebook at Dance in Red Bank.