Come learn how to set up sound for a live band in real time at Asbury Book Cooperative with engineer, producer, and musician, Alex Melendez.

Engineer, producer, and musician Alex Melendez will guide you through the intricacies of sound in a particular space. Before you see your favorite band live, there is a whole team of people who set up every instrument, test levels of sound, and get the stage ready for a great show. Without these talented sound engineers, you would not be able to enjoy the music you know and love! Everyone is welcome to participate and stick around for an incredible live band!

During this sound engineering class you will be setting up sound for local band, The Bliss Menagerie: Formed out of their collective appreciation for the muddy, gritty, and lush psychedelic sounds of the 60s, The Bliss Menagerie is composed of Fuzz Boy (Danny Cali), Gonzo Bahoo (Greg Sirico), and Goosman (Ayman Kandil).

Blending their melodic sensibilities with a penchant for experimentation, the trio's sound is both nostalgic yet refreshed—drawing inspiration from the likes of King Gizzard, the Doors, The Beatles, Grateful Dead, Thee Oh Sees, The Elephant 6 Collective and countless others acts.

What started as a one-off session quickly became a steady collaboration with no greater goal than to continue writing songs and playing their music live.

