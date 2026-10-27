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Santa's Circus

Santa's Circus

Make the holidays merry and magical! Bring your family and friends to see “Santa’s Circus,” a brand-new spectacular Christmas themed circus production.

From breathtaking stunts to amazing skills, you’ll enjoy magic and illusions, comedy, and holiday surprises in a night of family fun for all ages.

Whether you’re four, eighty-four, or anywhere in-between, this show will leave you amazed. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat (or rolling off of it with laughter)!

Meet and greet your favorite Christmas characters and write your own Santa letter with the help of Mrs. Claus. There is so much to enjoy at this spectacular show, beautifully staged to capture the essence of Christmas.

Make cherished memories with your family and friends and give them the gift of wonder this holiday season. Take them to “Santa’s Circus!”

Union County Performing Arts Center
$37-$77 (All In Pricing)
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Union County Performing Arts Center
7324998226
boxoffice@ucpac.org
ucpac.org
Union County Performing Arts Center
1601 Irving Street
Rahway, New Jersey 07065
7324998226
marketing@ucpac.org
https://ucpac.org/