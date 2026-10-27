Make the holidays merry and magical! Bring your family and friends to see “Santa’s Circus,” a brand-new spectacular Christmas themed circus production.

From breathtaking stunts to amazing skills, you’ll enjoy magic and illusions, comedy, and holiday surprises in a night of family fun for all ages.

Whether you’re four, eighty-four, or anywhere in-between, this show will leave you amazed. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat (or rolling off of it with laughter)!

Meet and greet your favorite Christmas characters and write your own Santa letter with the help of Mrs. Claus. There is so much to enjoy at this spectacular show, beautifully staged to capture the essence of Christmas.

Make cherished memories with your family and friends and give them the gift of wonder this holiday season. Take them to “Santa’s Circus!”