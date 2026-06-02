Parlor Gallery Presents Crash Course: A Group Exhibition & Anniversary Sale Saturday, June 6th | Asbury Park, NJ | Pride Weekend

Parlor Gallery is proud to present "Crash Course" — a curated group exhibition celebrating the artists and artworks that have defined, shaped, and continually inspired one of Asbury Park's most beloved creative spaces.

This year, Parlor Gallery turned 17. And with seventeen years of exhibitions, discoveries, and community comes both wisdom and perspective. Before stepping into a new chapter at Parlor, we're taking a moment to look back — and to celebrate everything that brought us to this point.

Crash Course is exactly that: a concentrated, joyful immersion into the art and artists at the very core of Parlor Gallery's identity…unique, bold and fun.

As a gift to our collectors, art lovers, and community, Parlor Gallery will offer a curated selection of works at studio sale pricing — an annual anniversary tradition designed to make the joy of collecting art more accessible. When you bring a piece home, you're not just adding something beautiful to your walls. You're investing directly in an artist's practice. It is, quite literally, the gift that keeps on giving.

Whether you've been with us for all seventeen years or are walking through our doors for the very first time — we want to celebrate with you.

Join us on Saturday, June 6th, on the Arts Bloc of Cookman Avenue during Pride Weekend, and fall in love with your next favorite artist. All are welcome. All are celebrated.

For more information, visit www.parlor-gallery.com or email us at info@parlor-gallery. com

