Open Mic Night & Zines!

Get ready to share your talent or just kick back and enjoy some live performances! Students and families are invited!

Get ready to showcase your talents at our Open Mic Night at Over the Moon Art Studios Presented by Teen Arts NJ! Singers, Musicians, Poets, and More!

Are you a singer, musician, poet, or performer? This is your chance to shine! Join us for an exciting Open Mic Night where talent takes the spotlight. Students and families are welcome to share their craft in a supportive and fun environment, whether it's your first time, or you've performed live before!

Enjoy making a Zine while watching the performances!

Come be part of a night filled with creativity and inspiration, whether you are there to perform, or watch the show!

