Novelty Generator for TEENS

"Novelty Generator” is a collaborative audiovisual installation that invites visitors to create music and video! (A Teen Arts Workshop)

"Novelty Generator” is a collaborative audiovisual installation that invites visitors to create music and video together using a collection of custom-designed electronic instruments, video effects, and props. Participants are encouraged to experiment, improvise, and collaborate with one another to generate an evolving audiovisual performance full of unexpected creative outcomes. No previous artistic or musical experience required. All are welcome."