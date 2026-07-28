Novelty Generator for TEENS
Novelty Generator for TEENS
"Novelty Generator” is a collaborative audiovisual installation that invites visitors to create music and video! (A Teen Arts Workshop)
"Novelty Generator” is a collaborative audiovisual installation that invites visitors to create music and video together using a collection of custom-designed electronic instruments, video effects, and props. Participants are encouraged to experiment, improvise, and collaborate with one another to generate an evolving audiovisual performance full of unexpected creative outcomes. No previous artistic or musical experience required. All are welcome."
Asbury Park Boardwalk - Asbury and Ocean Avenues at the Carousel Building
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org
Asbury Park Boardwalk - Asbury and Ocean Avenues at the Carousel Building