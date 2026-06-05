MAC Music Café
MAC Music Café
Kick off summer with an afternoon of live music! June's MAC Music Café features Bill T. Midnight, Rob McLeod & Rich Adams, Barbara Paskin, and Erika Sherger. Don't miss our
final showcase until the fall! Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the Middletown
Train Station metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.
Middletown Arts Center
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Middletown Arts Center
732-706-4110
artscenter@middletownnj.org
Middletown Arts Center
36 Church StreetMiddletown, New Jersey 07748
732-706-4110
artscenter@middletownnj.org