Half Selfie, Half Story: Collage Self Portraits (By Teen Arts NJ)

In this teen collage workshop, create a split portrait! One side is realistic, the other side is filled with thoughts, words, and your inner world. Cut, layer, and express what makes you, you! Students are encouraged to look beyond the surface and tell a deeper story about who they are.

In this teen collage workshop, create a split portrait! One side is realistic, the other side is filled with thoughts, words, and your inner world. Cut, layer, and express what makes you, you! Students are encouraged to look beyond the surface and tell a deeper story about who they are.

Get a free gift card to a local restaurant for attending the workshop!

This programming was made possible by grant funding through The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) under Phase II of the Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (A.R.T.) program in partnership with The New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

