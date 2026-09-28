The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center take the stage October 16–25, 2026, with the celebrated Gypsy, A Musical Fable. Regarded by many theatre professionals as one of the finest musicals ever created, Gypsy tells the unforgettable story of an ambitious stage mother determined to make her daughters stars – all while harboring dreams of the spotlight herself.

The production is directed by Kathy Connolly, with musical direction by Nick Jupinka and choreography by Samantha Amaral.

SHOWTIMES are October 16 at 7 p.m., October 17 at 7 p.m., October 18 at 2 p.m. (Matinee Senior Ticket Special), October 23 at 7 p.m., October 24 at 7 p.m., October 25 at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $17.50–$32.50, with a $5 discount for students and seniors. A special discounted matinee for seniors age 65+ will be held on Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m., with tickets priced at $15 and $20. All seating is reserved. Tickets may be purchased online at middletownarts.org or by calling the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100.

ABOUT GYPSY, A MUSICAL FABLE

Set across America in the 1920s and ’30s, Gypsy follows the indomitable Rose, a fiercely ambitious stage mother determined to make her daughters stars on the fading vaudeville circuit. As Rose pushes her children toward the success she has always dreamed of, changing times and shifting ambitions lead the family in unexpected directions. At the center of the story is Louise, the overlooked daughter who ultimately steps out of her sister’s shadow and transforms into the legendary burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee.

With a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Gypsy is a funny, moving and complex portrait of ambition, family, sacrifice and the relentless pursuit of the spotlight. The celebrated score includes “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Let Me Entertain You,” “Together Wherever We Go” and “Rose’s Turn.”

The MAC Players production features Victoria Keiser (Rose), Cate Pasterchick (Louise), Liliana Zertuche (June), Brendan Flanagan (Herbie), Johnny Friedman (Tulsa), Patricia McCarron (Tessie/Miss Crachitt), Caitlin Sing (Mazeppa), Renee Green (Electra), Tony Rossi (Pop/Kringelein/Cigar), Arron Little (Yonkers/Phil), Julian Baro (Angie/Georgie/Weber), Aidan Falzon (Jocko/Goldstone/Pastey) and Gabrielle Kendrick (Agnes).

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, New Jersey, adjacent to the Middletown train station. Free parking is available onsite, with additional free parking available in the station’s metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

For more information, visit middletownarts.org or call 732.706.4100.