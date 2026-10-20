Gift of the Magi, The Bickersons & The Three Wise Guys

Three live radio plays. The classic story of love and sacrifice (Gift of the Magi) then a comedic retelling of that story with The Bickersons, ending with Three Wise Guys, criminals travel to Bethlehem, PA to recover hidden money from a payroll job only to discover a young mother with her infant hiding out there. This story was written by Damon Runyon (Guys & Dolls). Don't miss these heart warming stories to start your holiday season!