Gift of the Magi, The Bickersons & The Three Wise Guys
Gift of the Magi, The Bickersons & The Three Wise Guys
Three live radio plays. The classic story of love and sacrifice (Gift of the Magi) then a comedic retelling of that story with The Bickersons, ending with Three Wise Guys, criminals travel to Bethlehem, PA to recover hidden money from a payroll job only to discover a young mother with her infant hiding out there. This story was written by Damon Runyon (Guys & Dolls). Don't miss these heart warming stories to start your holiday season!
Two River Theater
$15
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Classic Radio Road Show
(732)513-8234
classicradioroadshow@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
classicradioroadshow@gmail.com