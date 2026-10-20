© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Gift of the Magi, The Bickersons & The Three Wise Guys

Gift of the Magi, The Bickersons & The Three Wise Guys

Three live radio plays. The classic story of love and sacrifice (Gift of the Magi) then a comedic retelling of that story with The Bickersons, ending with Three Wise Guys, criminals travel to Bethlehem, PA to recover hidden money from a payroll job only to discover a young mother with her infant hiding out there. This story was written by Damon Runyon (Guys & Dolls). Don't miss these heart warming stories to start your holiday season!

Two River Theater
$15
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Classic Radio Road Show
(732)513-8234
classicradioroadshow@gmail.com
https://classicradioroadshow.org

Artist Group Info

classicradioroadshow@gmail.com
Two River Theater
https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/romeo-and-juliet/