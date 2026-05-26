Game Night at The Showroom!

Join us for an action packed evening at The Showroom Cinema! This Family Friendly Game Night will be hosted by our very own Arts High Performing Arts Teacher Trish Tyler! Whether you are there to play, or just watch, she will get you in on the action with your game play.

Each Attendee will receive a small drink and a popcorn!

Round 1: Charades 4:15pm-5:15pm

Intermission

Round 2: Pictionary 5:45pm-6:45pm

About Our Emcee!

Lex Friedman is a comedian, improvisor, actor, podcaster, and puzzle maker based in Manalapan, New Jersey. He publishes many daily puzzles every day at Lex.Games, runs the Scrabble-inspired app Tile & Error, and performs competitive improv twice a month with ComedySportz Jersey Shore. Lex is also appearing in the musical Jagged Little Pill at Playhouse 22 in June.

Get a free gift card to a local restaurant for attending the workshop!

This programming was made possible by grant funding through The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) under Phase II of the Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (A.R.T.) program in partnership with The New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

