Elements in Motion: A Creative Movement Workshop for TEENS

Explore the four elements—Earth, Water, Fire, & Air—as inspiration in this interactive movement workshop! (A Teen Arts Workshop)

Join movement artist Jessica Desmond, visual artist Jennifer DiZefalo, and musician Claudio DiZefalo for a unique interdisciplinary performance that celebrates the creative process and the power of collaboration. Through the integration of original movement, live music, and visual art, audiences will experience how artists from different disciplines come together to create a unified artistic vision.

Designed for all ages, this performance offers insight into the ways creativity can inspire connection, expression, and community. Participants will witness the artistic journey from inspiration to creation, gaining a deeper understanding of how movement, sound, and visual imagery communicate ideas and emotions beyond words.