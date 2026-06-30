Disney's The Little Mermaid Musical

The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center invite audiences to dive under the sea with Disney’s The Little Mermaid, running July 10–19, 2026. This beloved musical is a heartwarming mix of adventure, humor and romance that will delight audiences of all ages—whether rediscovering the magic or experiencing it for the first time.

Directed by Bailey Dumlao, with musical direction by Lauryn Boyle and choreography by Njelama Dacas Johnson, The Little Mermaid brings to life the enchanting story of Ariel, a curious young mermaid who dreams of exploring the world beyond the sea.

SHOWTIMES

Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 at 2 p.m. (Children’s Matinee Special)

Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m.

Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 19 at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $17.50–$32.50, with a $5 discount for students and seniors. A special Children’s Matinee performance will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children ages 10 and under. All seating is reserved. Tickets may be purchased online at middletownarts.org or by calling the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100.

ABOUT THE LITTLE MERMAID

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and Disney’s classic animated film, The Little Mermaid is a timeless tale of love, courage and self-discovery. Featuring music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with unforgettable songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

The MAC Players production stars Felicia Russell as Ariel, Arron Little as Prince Eric, Javier Coss as Sebastian, Megan Rafferty as Flounder, Lizzy Stefanic as Scuttle, Evan Cerqueira as Ursula, Emily Elias as Flotsam, Eva Demsky as Jetsam, Randy Hurst as King Triton, Brittany Ahr as Chef Louis, Samantha Ust as Grimsby/Ensemble, Sean Kearns as Pilot/Ensemble, Ella Mangano, Juliette Skvarenina, Caitlyn Kaiser, Haley Bella Seda, Evelynn Knox and Gloria Licona Klein as the Mersisters, James Freedley as Windward, and Gabrielle Kendrick as Leeward.

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, New Jersey, adjacent to the Middletown train station. Free parking is available onsite, with additional free parking available in the station’s metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

For more information, visit middletownarts.org or call 732.706.4100.

ABOUT THE MIDDLETOWN ARTS CENTER

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, NJ, offering performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations, and camps centered on the arts. Conveniently located across from the Middletown Train Station on Church Street, the MAC also operates the nearby MAC Annex at the Middletown Reformed Church’s Education Building.

The MAC is operated by the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council, a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to bringing quality arts programming to Middletown and the surrounding communities. Visit middletownarts.org for more information and to join the mailing list for updates on classes, camps, and events.

