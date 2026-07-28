Cake Box Crankies & Junk Puppets for TEENS

3pm-7pm

Cake Box Crankies with Salt Tree Art

In this workshop, environmental artist Brian will show you how to build your own miniature moving panorama using cake mix boxes, paper, and pencils. You’ll also get to watch a crankie performance. And see some of the dynamic and creative ways this art form can take. This Program is for all ages!

4pm-7pm

Junk Puppets Drama of Works

Gretchen Van Lente (Artistic Director of Drama of Works) will give a JUNK PUPPET workshop. We'll create amazing creatures out of found materials, or junk. Using bottles, cereal boxes, assorted craft supplies, and also natural materials we will create unique tabletop puppets that will be moving sculptures. We'll discuss character design, as well as how to make our sculptures come to life. Let the materials speak to you and leave with a new friend!