Brookdale adjuncts to hold rally Sept. 15 on campus amid struggles to settle their contract

After declaring an impasse in August, Brookdale Adjunct Faculty Chapter (BAFC) leaders and members will gather Sept. 15 at 12:15 p.m. near Brookdale Community College’s gazebo by the library to inform students and the community about the status of their prolonged contract negotiations.

Since the start of bargaining sessions in April 2025, the BAFC has made significant concessions, among them agreeing to increases to a per-credit-hour rate that does not keep up with inflation. However, accepting this is only under the condition that BCC offer its long-serving adjunct faculty “priority course assignments” — a type of seniority and job security — to ensure they’re hired to teach classes prior to those with less or no teaching experience.

“Full-time faculty at Brookdale have a seniority-based course assignment system,” Joan Carroll, the BAFC’s president, said. “Why shouldn’t adjunct faculty? A seniority system for adjuncts is good for students, who will have the most experienced teachers. It is also good for our members, as it will help to ensure that they will have work at Brookdale in upcoming semesters.”

Scheduled to speak at the Sept. 15 rally are Carroll, BAFC Vice President Chris Pflaum and AFT New Jersey President Jennifer S. Higgins.

