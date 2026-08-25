Botanical Printmaking for TEENS
Botanical Printmaking for TEENS
Join artist Louise Millmann for a creative afternoon making cyanotype photographs. This workshop is a hands on - class where students use the flowers and leaves in the Kula Urban Farm to create beautiful one of a kind prints. We will be using (sunlight) to create striking blue and white "sun prints" on paper No experience needed. Each participant will leave with a framed photograph.
Kula Urban Farm
0
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org
Kula Urban Farm
115 Atkins AvenueAsbury Park, New Jersey 07712
732-455-0511
info@teenartsnj.org