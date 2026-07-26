Book Charms + TBR (To Be Read) Jars for TEENS

Make your own mini books!

Come learn how to make the miniature version of your favorite book! We will be crafting our own TBR (To Be Read) Jars and designing book charms to wear as a bracelet or bag charm!

Leading this session is Librarian and ABC Board Member, Ebony Reeves:

Ebony currently works as a Librarian and is constantly reading. She began her library work as a student worker during her undergraduate studies and decided to pursue librarianship after working as a Library Assistant in a public library. She enjoys recommending books and learning about new releases. Her favorite things to read are horror and literary fiction as well as anything in translation.

Hope to see you there!