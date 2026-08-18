Belmar Arts Council presents An Evening of Play Readings
Belmar Arts Council presents An Evening of Play Readings
Belmar Arts Council will host an evening of original play readings presented by local playwrights after a 12-week intenstive playwriting workshop. There is no admission but donations are accepted.
Belmar Arts Council (BAC)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Belmar Arts Center
7327493360
info@belmararts.org
Artist Group Info
Lisa Ellex
lisaellex@gmail.com
Belmar Arts Council (BAC)
608 River RoadBelmar, New Jersey 07719
732-749-3360
info@belmararts.org