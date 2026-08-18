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Belmar Arts Council presents An Evening of Play Readings

Belmar Arts Council presents An Evening of Play Readings

Belmar Arts Council will host an evening of original play readings presented by local playwrights after a 12-week intenstive playwriting workshop. There is no admission but donations are accepted.

Belmar Arts Council (BAC)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Belmar Arts Center
7327493360
info@belmararts.org
Belmar Arts Council

Artist Group Info

Lisa Ellex
lisaellex@gmail.com
Belmar Arts Council (BAC)
608 River Road
Belmar, New Jersey 07719
732-749-3360
info@belmararts.org
https://www.belmararts.org/