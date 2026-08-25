Anime Workshop for TEENS
Anime Workshop for TEENS
In this drop-in workshop you'll learn art exercises to help with line confidence as well as tricks to unlock your personal anime art style. Learn at your own pace with an instructor who loves to answer any and all art questions. You can bring your own art materials or use alcohol markers, fine liners, sketching pencils, and paper provided!
Parlor Gallery
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org