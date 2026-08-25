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Anime Workshop for TEENS

Anime Workshop for TEENS

In this drop-in workshop you'll learn art exercises to help with line confidence as well as tricks to unlock your personal anime art style. Learn at your own pace with an instructor who loves to answer any and all art questions. You can bring your own art materials or use alcohol markers, fine liners, sketching pencils, and paper provided!

Parlor Gallery
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org
https://teenartsnj.org/
Parlor Gallery
717 Cookman Avenue
Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712
parlor-gallery.com