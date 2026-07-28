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Air Dry Clay Workshop for TEENS

Air Dry Clay Workshop for TEENS

Learn the basics of hand-building with clay while creating a project you can have fun with! (A Teen Arts Workshop)

Teens can choose to make a whimsical creature, a small jewelry dish, or a decorative container by following a step-by-step demonstration and printout. After crafting their pieces, they can paint them on-site or take them home to decorate. Everyone will leave with new clay-making skills and a unique handmade piece.

Art Spot Asbury Park
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org
https://teenartsnj.org/
Art Spot Asbury Park
1100 Ocean Ave Suite H
Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712
jasonstumpf.com