Air Dry Clay Workshop for TEENS

Learn the basics of hand-building with clay while creating a project you can have fun with! (A Teen Arts Workshop)

Teens can choose to make a whimsical creature, a small jewelry dish, or a decorative container by following a step-by-step demonstration and printout. After crafting their pieces, they can paint them on-site or take them home to decorate. Everyone will leave with new clay-making skills and a unique handmade piece.