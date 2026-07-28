Air Dry Clay Workshop for TEENS
Air Dry Clay Workshop for TEENS
Learn the basics of hand-building with clay while creating a project you can have fun with! (A Teen Arts Workshop)
Teens can choose to make a whimsical creature, a small jewelry dish, or a decorative container by following a step-by-step demonstration and printout. After crafting their pieces, they can paint them on-site or take them home to decorate. Everyone will leave with new clay-making skills and a unique handmade piece.
Art Spot Asbury Park
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org