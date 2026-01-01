The Top 90 of 2025
Here is the top albums of the year, as voted by the listeners and members of 90.5 The Night
- Wet Leg - moisturizer
- Tame Impala - Deadbeat
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones - St. Paul & The Broken Bones
- Wolf Alice - The Clearing
- The Black Keys - No Rain, No Flowers
- Turnstile - Never Enough
- Portugal. The Man - SHISH
- Jason Isbell - Foxes In The Snow
- Jesse Welles - Middle
- My Morning Jacket - is
- The Beths - Straight Line Was A Lie
- Young Gun Silver Fox - Pleasure
- Momma - Welcome To My Blue Sky
- Durand Jones & The Indications - Flowers
- Mt. Joy - Hope We Have Fun
- Midlake - A Bridge To Far
- Mumford & Sons - Rushmere
- Big Thief - Double Infinity
- Goose - Chain Yer Dragon
- Counting Crows - Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets
- Craig Finn - Always Been
- David Byrne - Who Is The Sky?
- Bruce Springsteen - Tracks II: The Lost Albums box set
- The Lumineers - Automatic
- flipturn - Burnout Days
- Lord Huron - The Cosmic Selector, Vol 1
- Lucy Dacus - Forever Is A Feeling
- Jose James - 1978: Revenge Of The Dragon
- Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory - Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory
- Kathleen Edwards - Billionaire
- Brian Dunne - Clams Casino
- The Grip Weeds - Soul Bender
- Dave Hause - ...And The Mermaid
- Franz Ferdinand - The Human Fear
- The Head And The Heart - Aperture
- Father John Misty - I Love You, Honeybear Demos, etc
- The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
- Caamp - Copper Changes Color
- Jon Batiste - Big Money
- Umphrey's McGee - Blueprints
- Grace Potter - Medicine
- Dispatch - Yellow Jacket
- Bon Iver - SABLE fABLE
- Of Monsters And Men - All Is Love And Pain In The Mouse Parade
- Neko Case - Neon Grey Midnight Green
- Caamp - Somewhere
- Portugal. The Man - uLu Selects Vol. #2 EP
- Robert Randolph - Preacher Kids
- Garbage - Let All That We Imagine Be The Light
- Curtis Harding - Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt
- Pearl Jam - The Last Of Us EP
- Charley Crockett - Dollar A Day
- The Kooks - Never/Know
- Inhaler - Open Wide
- Mt. Joy and Gigi Perez - Hope We Have Fun
- Dope Lemon - Golden Wolf
- Larkin Poe - Bloom
- moe. - Circle Of Giants
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Phantom Island
- Lucius - Lucius
- Royel Otis - hickey
- The London Suede - Antidepressants
- Alex G - Headlights
- Matt Berninger - Get Sunk
- Anderson East - Worthy
- The Jaws Of Brooklyn - Crush On You
- The Autumn Defense - Here And Nowhere
- Sports Team - Boys These Days
- The Tisburys - A Still Life Revisited
- The Modbeats - Ballad Of A Starving Artist
- One More Satellite - One More Satellite
- I'm With Her - Wild And Clear And Blue
- Paul Weller - Find El Dorado
- Samantha Fish - Paper Doll
- Spin Doctors - Face Full Of Cake
- Sunflower Bean - Mortal Primetime
- Luke Roberts and Kurt Vile - Classic Love EP
- Wednesday - Bleeds
- Sam Fender - People Watching
- A.L.O. - Frames
- Patterson Hood - Exploding Trees And Airplane Screams
- Here Comes The Dark - Val Emmich
- Flock Of Dimes - The Life You Save
- Deep Sea Diver - Billboard Heart
- Tucker Woods - Patterns In The Sky EP
- The Happy Fits - Lovesick
- Tunde Adebimpe - Thee Black Boltz
- From The Hellhole - Marshall Crenshaw
- Gary Louris - Dark Country
- Car Seat Headrest - The Scholars
- (aka 90.5) The Hives - The Hives Forever Forever The Hives