90.5 The Night

The Top 90 of 2025

WBJB
Published January 1, 2026

Here is the top albums of the year, as voted by the listeners and members of 90.5 The Night

  1. Wet Leg - moisturizer
  2. Tame Impala - Deadbeat
  3. St. Paul & The Broken Bones - St. Paul & The Broken Bones
  4. Wolf Alice - The Clearing
  5. The Black Keys - No Rain, No Flowers
  6. Turnstile - Never Enough
  7. Portugal. The Man - SHISH
  8. Jason Isbell - Foxes In The Snow
  9. Jesse Welles - Middle
  10. My Morning Jacket - is
  11. The Beths - Straight Line Was A Lie
  12. Young Gun Silver Fox - Pleasure
  13. Momma - Welcome To My Blue Sky
  14. Durand Jones & The Indications - Flowers
  15. Mt. Joy - Hope We Have Fun
  16. Midlake - A Bridge To Far
  17. Mumford & Sons - Rushmere
  18. Big Thief - Double Infinity
  19. Goose - Chain Yer Dragon
  20. Counting Crows - Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets
  21. Craig Finn - Always Been
  22. David Byrne - Who Is The Sky?
  23. Bruce Springsteen - Tracks II: The Lost Albums box set
  24. The Lumineers - Automatic
  25. flipturn - Burnout Days
  26. Lord Huron - The Cosmic Selector, Vol 1
  27. Lucy Dacus - Forever Is A Feeling
  28. Jose James - 1978: Revenge Of The Dragon
  29. Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory - Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory
  30. Kathleen Edwards - Billionaire
  31. Brian Dunne - Clams Casino
  32. The Grip Weeds - Soul Bender
  33. Dave Hause - ...And The Mermaid
  34. Franz Ferdinand - The Human Fear
  35. The Head And The Heart - Aperture
  36. Father John Misty - I Love You, Honeybear Demos, etc
  37. The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
  38. Caamp - Copper Changes Color
  39. Jon Batiste - Big Money
  40. Umphrey's McGee - Blueprints
  41. Grace Potter - Medicine
  42. Dispatch - Yellow Jacket
  43. Bon Iver - SABLE fABLE
  44. Of Monsters And Men - All Is Love And Pain In The Mouse Parade
  45. Neko Case - Neon Grey Midnight Green
  46. Caamp - Somewhere
  47. Portugal. The Man - uLu Selects Vol. #2 EP
  48. Robert Randolph - Preacher Kids
  49. Garbage - Let All That We Imagine Be The Light
  50. Curtis Harding - Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt
  51. Pearl Jam - The Last Of Us EP
  52. Charley Crockett - Dollar A Day
  53. The Kooks - Never/Know
  54. Inhaler - Open Wide
  55. Mt. Joy and Gigi Perez - Hope We Have Fun
  56. Dope Lemon - Golden Wolf
  57. Larkin Poe - Bloom
  58. moe. - Circle Of Giants
  59. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Phantom Island
  60. Lucius - Lucius
  61. Royel Otis - hickey
  62. The London Suede - Antidepressants
  63. Alex G - Headlights
  64. Matt Berninger - Get Sunk
  65. Anderson East - Worthy
  66. The Jaws Of Brooklyn - Crush On You
  67. The Autumn Defense - Here And Nowhere
  68. Sports Team - Boys These Days
  69. The Tisburys - A Still Life Revisited
  70. The Modbeats - Ballad Of A Starving Artist
  71. One More Satellite - One More Satellite
  72. I'm With Her - Wild And Clear And Blue
  73. Paul Weller - Find El Dorado
  74. Samantha Fish - Paper Doll
  75. Spin Doctors - Face Full Of Cake
  76. Sunflower Bean - Mortal Primetime
  77. Luke Roberts and Kurt Vile - Classic Love EP
  78. Wednesday - Bleeds
  79. Sam Fender - People Watching
  80. A.L.O. - Frames
  81. Patterson Hood - Exploding Trees And Airplane Screams
  82. Here Comes The Dark - Val Emmich
  83. Flock Of Dimes - The Life You Save
  84. Deep Sea Diver - Billboard Heart
  85. Tucker Woods - Patterns In The Sky EP
  86. The Happy Fits - Lovesick
  87. Tunde Adebimpe - Thee Black Boltz
  88. From The Hellhole - Marshall Crenshaw
  89. Gary Louris - Dark Country
  90. Car Seat Headrest - The Scholars
  91. (aka 90.5) The Hives - The Hives Forever Forever The Hives
