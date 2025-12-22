© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Jeff Raspe's Top 20 of 2025

WBJB | By Jeff Raspe
Published December 22, 2025 at 5:44 AM EST

In alphabetical order:

Beauty - I’d Do Almost Anything For You
Craig Finn - Always Been
Dave Hause - …And The Mermaid
Dogs In A Pile - Distroid
Josh Ritter - I Believe In You, My Honeydew
Juliana Hatfield - Lightning Might Strike
Momma - Welcome To My Blue Sky
Paul Weller - Find El Dorado
Pulp - More
Sports Team - Boys These Days
The Happy Fits - Lovesick
The Haunting - Wightnoise
The K’s - Pretty On The Internet
The Lemonheads - Love Chant
The London Suede - Antidepressants
The Tisburys - A Still Life Revisited
Turnstile - Never Enough
Tunde Adebimpe - Thee Black Boltz
Val Emmich - Here Comes The Dark
Willie Nile - The Great Yellow Light
Jeff Raspe
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.
