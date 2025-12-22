Jeff Raspe's Top 20 of 2025
In alphabetical order:
Beauty - I’d Do Almost Anything For You
Craig Finn - Always Been
Dave Hause - …And The Mermaid
Dogs In A Pile - Distroid
Josh Ritter - I Believe In You, My Honeydew
Juliana Hatfield - Lightning Might Strike
Momma - Welcome To My Blue Sky
Paul Weller - Find El Dorado
Pulp - More
Sports Team - Boys These Days
The Happy Fits - Lovesick
The Haunting - Wightnoise
The K’s - Pretty On The Internet
The Lemonheads - Love Chant
The London Suede - Antidepressants
The Tisburys - A Still Life Revisited
Turnstile - Never Enough
Tunde Adebimpe - Thee Black Boltz
Val Emmich - Here Comes The Dark
Willie Nile - The Great Yellow Light