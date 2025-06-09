2025 Songwriters On The Beach Announced

90.5 The Night is proud to announce the 20th year of performances along the Jersey Shore. Starting in Red Bank in 2005, then moving the Belmar, these free shows found a welcoming home in Bradley Beach, NJ.

In the coming days, more details will be provided at https://songwritersonthebeach.com/

Thursday July 10

The Jack Moves https://thejackmoves.com/

Patty C & The Pints https://www.instagram.com/pattyccc/

Thursday July 17

Hotline TNT https://assnup.com/

Preachers On The FM https://www.preachersonthefm.com/

Thursday July 24

Beauty https://www.instagram.com/beauty_nj_/

Kiersten Blue https://www.instagram.com/kbluemusic_/

Thursday July 31

Craig Finn (of The Hold Steady) https://craigfinn.net/

Kathleen Edwards https://www.kathleenedwards.com/

Thursday August 7

Scheduled but embargoing announcement until after 07/09

Polaroid Fade https://www.polaroidfade.com/

Thursday August 14

The Tisburys https://thetisburys.com/

The dt's https://thedtsmusic.com/

Thursday August 21

The Jaws Of Brooklyn https://jawsofbrooklyn.com/

Tyler Ballgame https://roughtraderecords.com/wp/artist-post/tyler-ballgame/

Songwriters On The Beach 2025

Newark Avenue Beach, Bradley Beach

Free – All Ages – Shows start at 7pm – Weather permitting