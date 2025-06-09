2025 Songwriters On The Beach Announced
Brookdale Public Radio announces its 20th summer of performances on the Jersey Shore
90.5 The Night is proud to announce the 20th year of performances along the Jersey Shore. Starting in Red Bank in 2005, then moving the Belmar, these free shows found a welcoming home in Bradley Beach, NJ.
In the coming days, more details will be provided at https://songwritersonthebeach.com/
Thursday July 10
The Jack Moves https://thejackmoves.com/
Patty C & The Pints https://www.instagram.com/pattyccc/
Thursday July 17
Hotline TNT https://assnup.com/
Preachers On The FM https://www.preachersonthefm.com/
Thursday July 24
Beauty https://www.instagram.com/beauty_nj_/
Kiersten Blue https://www.instagram.com/kbluemusic_/
Thursday July 31
Craig Finn (of The Hold Steady) https://craigfinn.net/
Kathleen Edwards https://www.kathleenedwards.com/
Thursday August 7
Scheduled but embargoing announcement until after 07/09
Polaroid Fade https://www.polaroidfade.com/
Thursday August 14
The Tisburys https://thetisburys.com/
The dt's https://thedtsmusic.com/
Thursday August 21
The Jaws Of Brooklyn https://jawsofbrooklyn.com/
Tyler Ballgame https://roughtraderecords.com/wp/artist-post/tyler-ballgame/
Newark Avenue Beach, Bradley Beach
Free – All Ages – Shows start at 7pm – Weather permitting