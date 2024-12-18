© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Jeff Raspe's Top 10 Albums of 2024

Published December 18, 2024 at 12:24 PM EST
Tom Brennan

Jeff Raspe shares his 10 best albums of the year, with an honorable mention

in alphabetical order

  • Fontaines DC - Romance
  • Hello Mary - Emita Ox
  • J Mascis - What Do We Do Now
  • Joe P - Garden State Vampire
  • MJ Lenderman - Manning Fireworks
  • Nada Surf - Moon Mirror
  • Real Estate - Daniel
  • The Cure - Songs For A Lost World
  • The Lemon Twigs - A Dream Is All We Know
  • Wunderhorse - Midas

*Honorable mention: Various Artists - Silver Patron Saints: The Songs Of Jesse Malin
