Jeff Raspe's Top 10 Albums of 2024
Jeff Raspe shares his 10 best albums of the year, with an honorable mention
in alphabetical order
- Fontaines DC - Romance
- Hello Mary - Emita Ox
- J Mascis - What Do We Do Now
- Joe P - Garden State Vampire
- MJ Lenderman - Manning Fireworks
- Nada Surf - Moon Mirror
- Real Estate - Daniel
- The Cure - Songs For A Lost World
- The Lemon Twigs - A Dream Is All We Know
- Wunderhorse - Midas
*Honorable mention: Various Artists - Silver Patron Saints: The Songs Of Jesse Malin