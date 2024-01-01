The Top 90 of 2023
The Top 90 Albums of 2023 as voted by the listeners of 90.5 The Night
- boygenius - the record
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit - Weathervanes
- The Gaslight Anthem - History Books
- Wilco - Cousin
- Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
- Ben Folds - What Matters Most
- Spoon - Memory Dust EP
- Peter Gabriel - i/o
- Low Cut Connie - Art Dealers
- The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
- Gorillaz - Cracker Island
- Lucinda Williams - Stories From A Rock And Roll Heart
- Mitski - The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We
- The National - First Two Pages Of Frankenstein
- The Record Company - The 4th Album
- The New Pornographers - Continue As A Guest
- Cranston Dean - Northern Town
- Eli "Paperboy" Reed - Hits And Misses: The Singles
- Paramore - This Is Why
- Dave Matthews Band - Walk Around The Moon
- Josh Ritter - Spectral Lines
- Gov't Mule - Peace...Like A River
- Arlo Parks - My Soft Machine
- The Hold Steady - The Price Of Progress
- Portugal. The Man - Chris Black Changed My Life
- Pretenders - Relentless
- St. Paul and The Broken Bones - Angels In Science Fiction
- blur - The Ballad Of Darren
- Wednesday - Rat Saw God
- Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Council Skies
- Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
- Jenny Lewis - Joy'all
- Grace Potter - Mother Road
- Black Pumas - Chronicles Of A Diamond
- Death Cab For Cutie - Asphalt Meadows acoustic
- Hozier - Unreal Unearth
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori
- Deer Tick - Emotional Contracts
- Hiss Golden Messenger - Jump For Joy
- Queens Of The Stone Age - In Times New Roman...
- The Heavy - Amen
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra - V
- Son Volt - Day Of The Doug
- Kurt Vile - Back To Moon Beach EP
- Dogs In A Pile - Bloom
- Dylan LeBlanc - Coyote
- Bar Italia - Tracey Denim
- Brittany Howard - What Now
- Margaret Glaspy - Echo The Diamond
- Lucero - Should've Learned By Now
- Bully - Lucky For You
- White Reaper - Asking For A Ride
- The Menzingers - Some Of It Was True
- Citizen Cope - The Victory March
- The National - Laugh Track
- The Beatles - 1967-1970
- Semisonic - Little Bit Of Sun
- Dave Hause - Drive It Like It's Stolen
- The Revivalists - Pour It Out Into The Night
- Jake Thistle - The Half Left Out
- Various Artists - Tell Everybody! 21st Century Juke Joint Blues comp
- Nick Waterhouse - The Fooler
- Genesis Owusu - Struggler
- Weyes Blood - And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
- Paramore - Re: This Is Why
- Them Vibes - Sonic Chameleonic
- James Maddock - Night Work
- Iron & Wine - Who Can See Forever sndtrk
- The Struts - Pretty Vicious
- Teenage Fanclub - Nothing Lasts Forever
- Inhaler - Cuts And Bruises
- Eddie 9V - Capricorn
- PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying
- Blondshell - Blondshell
- Wilder Woods - Fever/Sky
- Brian Dunne - Loser On The Ropes
- SYML - The Day My Father Died
- The Hives - The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons
- Josh Rouse - Going Places
- The Front Bottoms - You Are Who You Hang Out With
- Allah-Las - Zuma 85
- Milky Chance - Living In A Haze
- Noah Gundersen - If This Is The End
- Devon Gilfillian - Love You Anyway
- Bar Italia - The Twits
- Slow Pulp - Yard
- Margo Price - Strays
- The Bouncing Souls - Ten Stories High
- Bailen - Tired Hearts
- Manchester Orchestra - Valley Of Vision