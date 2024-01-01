© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

The Top 90 of 2023

WBJB
Published January 1, 2024 at 12:01 AM EST

The Top 90 Albums of 2023 as voted by the listeners of 90.5 The Night

  1. boygenius - the record
  2. Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit - Weathervanes
  3. The Gaslight Anthem - History Books
  4. Wilco - Cousin
  5. Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
  6. Ben Folds - What Matters Most
  7. Spoon - Memory Dust EP
  8. Peter Gabriel - i/o
  9. Low Cut Connie - Art Dealers
  10. The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
  11. Gorillaz - Cracker Island
  12. Lucinda Williams - Stories From A Rock And Roll Heart
  13. Mitski - The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We
  14. The National - First Two Pages Of Frankenstein
  15. The Record Company - The 4th Album
  16. The New Pornographers - Continue As A Guest
  17. Cranston Dean - Northern Town
  18. Eli "Paperboy" Reed - Hits And Misses: The Singles
  19. Paramore - This Is Why
  20. Dave Matthews Band - Walk Around The Moon
  21. Josh Ritter - Spectral Lines
  22. Gov't Mule - Peace...Like A River
  23. Arlo Parks - My Soft Machine
  24. The Hold Steady - The Price Of Progress
  25. Portugal. The Man - Chris Black Changed My Life
  26. Pretenders - Relentless
  27. St. Paul and The Broken Bones - Angels In Science Fiction
  28. blur - The Ballad Of Darren
  29. Wednesday - Rat Saw God
  30. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Council Skies
  31. Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
  32. Jenny Lewis - Joy'all
  33. Grace Potter - Mother Road
  34. Black Pumas - Chronicles Of A Diamond
  35. Death Cab For Cutie - Asphalt Meadows acoustic
  36. Hozier - Unreal Unearth
  37. Depeche Mode - Memento Mori
  38. Deer Tick - Emotional Contracts
  39. Hiss Golden Messenger - Jump For Joy
  40. Queens Of The Stone Age - In Times New Roman...
  41. The Heavy - Amen
  42. Unknown Mortal Orchestra - V
  43. Son Volt - Day Of The Doug
  44. Kurt Vile - Back To Moon Beach EP
  45. Dogs In A Pile - Bloom
  46. Dylan LeBlanc - Coyote
  47. Bar Italia - Tracey Denim
  48. Brittany Howard - What Now
  49. Margaret Glaspy - Echo The Diamond
  50. Lucero - Should've Learned By Now
  51. Bully - Lucky For You
  52. White Reaper - Asking For A Ride
  53. The Menzingers - Some Of It Was True
  54. Citizen Cope - The Victory March
  55. The National - Laugh Track
  56. The Beatles - 1967-1970
  57. Semisonic - Little Bit Of Sun
  58. Dave Hause - Drive It Like It's Stolen
  59. The Revivalists - Pour It Out Into The Night
  60. Jake Thistle - The Half Left Out
  61. Various Artists - Tell Everybody! 21st Century Juke Joint Blues comp
  62. Nick Waterhouse - The Fooler
  63. Genesis Owusu - Struggler
  64. Weyes Blood - And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
  65. Paramore - Re: This Is Why
  66. Them Vibes - Sonic Chameleonic
  67. James Maddock - Night Work
  68. Iron & Wine - Who Can See Forever sndtrk
  69. The Struts - Pretty Vicious
  70. Teenage Fanclub - Nothing Lasts Forever
  71. Inhaler - Cuts And Bruises
  72. Eddie 9V - Capricorn
  73. PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying
  74. Blondshell - Blondshell
  75. Wilder Woods - Fever/Sky
  76. Brian Dunne - Loser On The Ropes
  77. SYML - The Day My Father Died
  78. The Hives - The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons
  79. Josh Rouse - Going Places
  80. The Front Bottoms - You Are Who You Hang Out With
  81. Allah-Las - Zuma 85
  82. Milky Chance - Living In A Haze
  83. Noah Gundersen - If This Is The End
  84. Devon Gilfillian - Love You Anyway
  85. Bar Italia - The Twits
  86. Slow Pulp - Yard
  87. Margo Price - Strays
  88. The Bouncing Souls - Ten Stories High
  89. Bailen - Tired Hearts
  90. Manchester Orchestra - Valley Of Vision
Tags
On-Air Blog Top 90 of 2023Top 90