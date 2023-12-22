© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Jeff Raspe's Top Picks of 2023

WBJB
Published December 22, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST

In alphabetical order:

  • Brian Dunne - Loser On The Ropes
  • Chappaqua Wrestling - Plus Ultra
  • Charlie Mars - Times Have Changed
  • Cranston Dean - Northern Town
  • Dave Hause - Drive It Like It’s Stolen
  • Dogs In A Pile - Bloom
  • Don Letts - Outta Sync
  • Glen Hansard - All That Was East Is West of Me Now
  • Hello Mary - Hello Mary
  • Hodera - Dear Friend
  • Jacob Slater - Pinky, I Love You EP
  • Jackson Pines - Pine Barrens Vol. 1
  • James Maddock - Night Work
  • Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit - Weathervanes
  • Josh Ritter - Spectral Lines
  • Le Big Zero - At Arm’s Length EP
  • Low Cut Connie - Art Dealers
  • Lucinda Williams - Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart
  • Madder Rose - No One Gets Hurt Ever
  • Nation Of Language - Strange Disciple
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - Council Skies
  • Poi Dog Pondering - Keep On Loving Each Other
  • Public Image Ltd - End Of World
  • Renee Maskin and The Mysterious Wilds - Renee Maskin and The Mysterious Wilds
  • San Tropez - Maybe Tomorrow
  • Screaming Females - Desire Pathway
  • Sonic Blume - All Your Favorite Songs
  • Spirit Fox - Sentient
  • The Anderson Council - The Devil, The Towers, The Star, The Moon
  • The Bouncing Souls - Ten Stories High
  • The Cucumbers - Old Shoes
  • The Extensions - High Charisma
  • The Gaslight Anthem - History Books
  • The Make Three - You, Me and The Make Three
  • The Menzingers - Some Of It Was True
  • Val Emmich - Asleep In Your Clothing
  • Wednesday - Rat Saw God
  • White Reaper - Asking For A Friend
  • Wilco - Cousin
  • Worriers - Trust Your Gut
