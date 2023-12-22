Jeff Raspe's Top Picks of 2023
In alphabetical order:
- Brian Dunne - Loser On The Ropes
- Chappaqua Wrestling - Plus Ultra
- Charlie Mars - Times Have Changed
- Cranston Dean - Northern Town
- Dave Hause - Drive It Like It’s Stolen
- Dogs In A Pile - Bloom
- Don Letts - Outta Sync
- Glen Hansard - All That Was East Is West of Me Now
- Hello Mary - Hello Mary
- Hodera - Dear Friend
- Jacob Slater - Pinky, I Love You EP
- Jackson Pines - Pine Barrens Vol. 1
- James Maddock - Night Work
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit - Weathervanes
- Josh Ritter - Spectral Lines
- Le Big Zero - At Arm’s Length EP
- Low Cut Connie - Art Dealers
- Lucinda Williams - Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart
- Madder Rose - No One Gets Hurt Ever
- Nation Of Language - Strange Disciple
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - Council Skies
- Poi Dog Pondering - Keep On Loving Each Other
- Public Image Ltd - End Of World
- Renee Maskin and The Mysterious Wilds - Renee Maskin and The Mysterious Wilds
- San Tropez - Maybe Tomorrow
- Screaming Females - Desire Pathway
- Sonic Blume - All Your Favorite Songs
- Spirit Fox - Sentient
- The Anderson Council - The Devil, The Towers, The Star, The Moon
- The Bouncing Souls - Ten Stories High
- The Cucumbers - Old Shoes
- The Extensions - High Charisma
- The Gaslight Anthem - History Books
- The Make Three - You, Me and The Make Three
- The Menzingers - Some Of It Was True
- Val Emmich - Asleep In Your Clothing
- Wednesday - Rat Saw God
- White Reaper - Asking For A Friend
- Wilco - Cousin
- Worriers - Trust Your Gut