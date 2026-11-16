James Bruner Delivers Big Hooks and Bigger Questions on “OMG”

James Bruner is this week’s Song of the Week with “OMG,” a standout track from his latest album, Can’t Keep Wanting You. Drawing inspiration from artists like Prince, Jet, The Strokes, and The Kooks, Bruner combines powerful vocals, infectious melodies, and guitar-driven rock into a sound that feels both familiar and fresh.

The song explores the lingering impact of missed opportunities and the unanswered questions that can stay with us for years. Bruner says the inspiration came from reflecting on a high school crush and wondering what might have happened if he had made a move. That personal experience fuels a relatable song about looking back, accepting the paths not taken, and finding a way to move forward.

https://www.jameshbruner.com/

James Bruner-OMG Listen • 3:00

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