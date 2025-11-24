Langhorne Slim Turns It Up with “Rock N Roll”

Langhorne Slim is back with a bold new sound on The Dreamin’ Kind, his ninth studio album. Trading his acoustic roots for electric grit, Slim dives headfirst into the world of rock & roll with “Rock N Roll,” a track that pulses with chugging power chords and 1970s-inspired riffs. It’s a celebration of raw energy and fearless creativity, produced by Greta Van Fleet’s Sam Kiszka.

Beyond the anthems, Slim still delivers the heartfelt songwriting fans love, weaving in acoustic-driven moments that echo his folk beginnings. But “Rock N Roll” is the centerpiece—a song that feels alive, urgent, and ready to shake the walls. It’s Slim’s most explorative work yet, and it proves that rock & roll still has the power to move the soul.

