Billie Marten Finds Her Voice on Bold New Single “Swing”

British singer-songwriter Billie Marten closes her fifth album Dog Eared with “Swing,” a striking country-folk anthem that captures the tension of anticipating change and embracing the unknown. The song’s ragged beauty and lyrical depth mark a turning point for Marten, who has moved beyond the soft-spoken image of her early career to explore themes of addiction, anxiety, and identity with fearless honesty.

Written as a way to separate her adolescence from adulthood, Dog Eared is Marten’s most daring and personal work to date. “Swing” stands out as a poetic and powerful finale—suggesting what’s next through the strength of what’s right here. It’s a resonant, emotionally rich track that shows Marten is no longer just a promising voice—she’s a fully realized artist.

https://www.billiemarten.com/

facebook.com/billiemarten

Billie Marten - Swing Listen • 2:45

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify