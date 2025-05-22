Block Party Weekend 2025

Time to clean off the grill, invite the neighbors and crank up the tunes, cause the Summer of 2025 is finally here. All you have to do is bring the burgers, chips and beverages, we’ll bring the tunes for our 4-day long block party weekend.

This Memorial Day Weekend, 90.5 the Night is going to celebrate the unofficial start to the Summer of 2025 with our annual Block Party Weekend. All weekend long, we’ll be playing three-song sets of your favorite artists, from Bruce Springsteen to Nicole Atkins, the Vampire Weekend to The Clash, Nirvana to Sly and the Family Stone and everything in between.

It’s our annual Block Party Weekend, starting at 3pm Friday, May 23rd, only here on 90.5 the Night.