Stu Coogan's Top Albums of 2024 (Local & National Acts)
Stu Coogan shares his favorite albums of 2024, in no particular order)
- Messer Chups - Dark Side Of Paradise
- Jack White - No Name
- JD McPherson - Nite Owls
- Amyl & the Sniffers - Cartoon Darkness
- The Dip - Love Direction
- Joe P - Garden State Vampire
- Warren Haynes - Million Dollar Whisper
- Michael Kiwanuka - Small Changes
- Aaron Frazier - Into The Blue
- Gary Clark Jr - JPEG Raw
Top Local Releases
- Waiting On Mongo - From The Top
- Surfing For Daisy - The Porch
- Little Hag - Now That’s What I Call Little Hag
- The Weeklings - Raspberry Park
- Chad Sabo - Joy Ride