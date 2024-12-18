© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Stu Coogan's Top Albums of 2024 (Local & National Acts)

WBJB
Published December 18, 2024 at 10:51 AM EST
Tom Brennan

Stu Coogan shares his favorite albums of 2024, in no particular order)

Top Albums 2024

  • Messer Chups - Dark Side Of Paradise
  • Jack White - No Name
  • JD McPherson - Nite Owls
  • Amyl & the Sniffers - Cartoon Darkness
  • The Dip - Love Direction
  • Joe P - Garden State Vampire
  • Warren Haynes - Million Dollar Whisper
  • Michael Kiwanuka - Small Changes
  • Aaron Frazier - Into The Blue
  • Gary Clark Jr - JPEG Raw

Top Local Releases

  • Waiting On Mongo - From The Top
  • Surfing For Daisy - The Porch
  • Little Hag - Now That’s What I Call Little Hag
  • The Weeklings - Raspberry Park
  • Chad Sabo - Joy Ride
