Grammy Award nominations are out — and Beyoncé leads with 11 nods

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Grammy Awards nominations came out today, and if you go by sheer numbers, it's Beyonce's year.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TEXAS HOLD 'EM")

BEYONCE: (Singing) This ain't Texas, ain't no hold 'em. So lay your cards...

SHAPIRO: She leads the pack with 11 nominations, which now makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history. A lot of other artists also had multiple nods this year. NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento breaks down the list.

ISABELLA GOMEZ SARMIENTO, BYLINE: Queen Bey has now received 99 Grammy nominations over the course of her career. Her latest, "Cowboy Carter," has been talked about as her country album, but she insisted it was a Beyonce album, and the Recording Academy took her word for it.

(SOUNDBITE OF BEYONCE SONG, "SPAGHETTII")

LINDA MARTELL: Genres are a funny little concept; aren't they?

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: Her 11 nominations this year are spread across a multitude of genres, including pop...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BODYGUARD")

BEYONCE: (Singing) So sweet, I gave you kisses in the backseat.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: ...Country...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "16 CARRIAGES")

BEYONCE: (Singing) Sixteen carriages driving away while I watch them ride with my...

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: ...Americana....

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YA YA")

BEYONCE: (Vocalizing).

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: ...And melodic rap.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPAGHETTII")

BEYONCE: (Rapping) I ain't in no gang, but I got shooters, and I bang, bang.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: "Cowboy Carter" and its singles were recognized in the song of the year, record of the year and album of the year categories, too. The latter is won Beyonce has infamously never won before. Behind Beyonce, there are several artists with seven nominations each. Kendrick Lamar's hit "Not Like Us" was part of his rap battle with Drake this summer.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NOT LIKE US")

KENDRICK LAMAR: (Rapping) They not like us. They not like us. They not like us.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: Speaking of summer, there's everyone's favorite Brit, I mean, brat.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "360")

CHARLI XCX: (Singing) I went my own way, and I made it. I'm your favorite reference, baby.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: More than a decade into her career, Charlie XCX has now landed her first nominations as a solo artist. Billie Eilish, on the other hand, has won both song of the year and record of the year twice in the last five years. And she's up for both again this year.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BIRDS OF A FEATHER")

BILLIE EILISH: (Singing) Birds of a feather - we should stick together. I know.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: She'll compete in both categories with Taylor Swift and Post Malone's collaboration, "Fortnight."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FORTNIGHT")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) I touched you for only a fortnight.

POST MALONE: (Singing) I touched you.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: Tied with Swift for six nominations are two of the biggest breakout stars of the year, Sabrina Carpenter...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ESPRESSO")

SABRINA CARPENTER: (Singing) Now he's thinking about me every night. Oh, is it that sweet? I guess so.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: ...And your favorite artist's favorite artist, Chappell Roan.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GOOD LUCK, BABE!")

CHAPPELL ROAN: (Singing) You can kiss a hundred boys in bars, shoot another...

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: Notably, Roan and Carpenter are nominated in all four main categories - song of the year, record of the year, album of the year and best new artist. Another best new artist contender is rapper singer Shaboozey. His hit, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," has spent more time at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart this year than any other song, 16 weeks and counting.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "A BAR SONG (TIPSY)")

SHABOOZEY: (Singing) Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey. They know me and Jack Daniels got a history.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: And it wouldn't be the Grammys without some surprises. The Beatles received a best song nod for "Now And Then."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NOW AND THEN")

THE BEATLES: (Singing) Now and then, I miss you.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: That song used AI to restore older recordings made by late band members John Lennon and George Harrison. Another surprise - Andre 3000 is nominated for album of the year. He's actually won that award before as half of the duo Outkast. They took home the trophy for their album "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below" in 2004, which also happens to be the last time a hip-hop record won album of the year. This time, Andre's nominated for his solo debut, an album of instrumental flute music called "New Blue Sun."

(SOUNDBITE OF ANDRE 3000'S "I SWEAR, I REALLY WANTED TO MAKE A 'RAP' ALBUM BUT THIS IS LITERALLY THE WAY THE WIND BLEW ME THIS TIME")

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: We'll find out if any of them can top Beyonce at the Grammy ceremony on February 2, 2025. Isabella Gomez Sarmiento, NPR News.

