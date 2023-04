According to The Associated Press, Bob McDevitt is stepping down as president of the main Atlantic City casino workers union, Local 54 of Unite Here, after 26 years as one of the most powerful people in Atlantic City. On May 1 he'll become head of the union's national pension plan. The union's 2016 strike led to the closure of the Trump Taj Mahal casino, but it reopened two years later under new ownership as Hard Rock.