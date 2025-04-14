Tomar and The FCs - Ain't Worth It

Soul Searching is the third full length album to be released from Austin Soul Band Tomar and the FCs. During the pandemic, the band’s guitarist Andy Tenberg built his own studio where the magic of Soul Searching was both recorded and mixed, bringing the album to life. The band began crafting the tunes for this album in 2021, dedicating the next four years to meticulously honing every note and lyric in the studio.

Steeped in the soulful sounds of the late ’60s and early ’70s, this music not only draws from the band’s deep roots but also captures the emotional highs and lows of the past decade, reflecting the collective struggles and resilience that have shaped our shared experience. The release of Soul Searching celebrates the band’s 10-year anniversary and serves as a powerful return to their original sound. Tomar Williams got his start singing lead on the Chitlin Circuit with his family band in the late 1980s.

In 2015, after several decades as a music producer and side man, Tomar decided to return to his roots as a frontman. He was introduced to a local instrumental band, the FCs, and Tomar and the FCs was born.

