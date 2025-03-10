Seattle’s Jaws of Brooklyn emerged during the 2020 pandemic, blending 60's garage rock and soul with modern songwriting. Their debut album, The Shoals, produced by Alabama Shakes’ keyboardist and 2024 Grammy award-winning producer Ben Tanner was recorded in Florence AL, and released in 2022.

The album earned them critical acclaim with Billboard calling them “impressive” and American Songwriter stating, “The Jaws of Brooklyn are set to chart a new course.” Inspired by 60’s garage rock, girl group harmonies and retro soul, the band set about winning the hearts and minds of the Pacific Northwest and beyond with their punchy vocal harmonies and high-energy performances including SXSW and Seattle’s Capitol Hill Block Party. After performing at 2023’s Capitol Hill Block Party they parted ways with their lead vocalist.

In 2024, Jaws of Brooklyn saw a pivotal change with the addition of powerhouse vocalist Gretchen Lemon, revitalizing the lineup of Dana Dysart (keys), Bryan Cohen (guitar), Paul Christofferson (bass), and Zia Uddin (drums). With renewed energy, they returned to Florence where they recorded 15 new songs.

The recording features a return of background all-star vocalists, Shanay Johnson (Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard, Roger Waters) and Karita Law (Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard) to round out the sound and expand their sonic exploration. The Jaws of Brooklyn returned to playing live last July and their new record, Crush On You, comes out April 18.

https://jawsofbrooklyn.com/

facebook.com/JawsOfBrooklyn

The Jaws of Brooklyn - Litebringer Listen • 3:01

