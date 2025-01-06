Mt. Joy just wrapped up an incredible string of sold-out headlining shows across North America, including stops in Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, and festival stops at Bourbon & Beyond, and Oceans Calling. This summer saw the Philadelphia five-piece headline shows at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheater, as well as two shared headlining shows at Fenway Park with Noah Kahan.

The band's undeniable musical prowess, live musicianship, and stage presence are steadily catapulting them to become household names, as they fast become one of America’s most beloved live bands. The band’s collaboration with The Philly Specials reached #1 on the iTunes Holiday Chart, and is a part of the third LP in the holiday trilogy from Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata.

Proceeds from album sales go to support Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s Holiday Toy Drive and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Snowflake Station, as well as other Philadelphia based organizations. Mt. Joy recently performed the song with Jason Kelce at a tailgate before an Eagles game, garnering national attention for the charity project.

Mt. Joy currently has a song, ‘She Wants To Go Dancing’ charting at AAA radio and that the band is currently in Philadelphia working on their new album, which is set for release in 2025.

https://www.mtjoyband.com/

facebook.com/mtjoyband

Mt Joy - She Wants To Go Dancing (Album version) Listen • 3:08

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify