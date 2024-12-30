Polaroid Fade - Bliss

Emerging from the vibrant music scene of South Jersey, Polaroid Fade burst out just over a year ago, though their musical journey began long before.

Led by vocalist and songwriter Nicoletta, whose evocative vocals and reflective yet playful at times lyrics set the tone of the band's sound, which is a captivating blend of old-school new wave and contemporary alternative rock. Guitarist Tyler, with his years of multi-instrumental experience, weaves intricate melodies and infectious riffs. The rhythm section is seasoned with post punk riffs and grooves by Jeremy on bass and Jack on drums.

Their music, described by Steve Feinberg (Good Charlotte, My Morning Jacket) as a fresh take on the old wave of new wave, transports listeners to the neon-lit streets of '80s Glasgow. Since the release of their debut single "Any Other Way" in 2022, Polaroid Fade has been steadily building a dedicated fanbase and making waves in the local scene with subsequent releases like "Bliss," "Worry About Me Later," and "Fisher Gardens." Their first full length Shore Points Records release, Chaos Into Poetry, was released 11/22.

