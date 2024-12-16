Mk.gee - Rockman

Mk.gee’s powerful live show was discussed on The New York Times Popcast’s recent episode on the essential concert tours of the Fall, anointing him as a star whose stage presence fills the room with feverish optimism. The North American leg of the tour saw Mk.gee and bandmates Andrew Aged and Zach Sekoff traversing the continent again, filling rooms and selling triple the number of tickets in each market they did on the spring tour.

Released in February, Mk.gee’s debut album Two Star & The Dream Police has drawn praise from fans and fellow artists alike, including Justin Vernon, SZA, John Mayer, Doja Cat, and Eric Clapton, who said in a recent interview, “he has found things to do on the guitar that are like nobody else.”

Mk.gee recently broke his post-release silence and spoke in depth about his craft and the making of Two Star with both The New York Times for their Fall Preview and DAZED Magazine for their Fall 2024 “Impossible Issue” cover. The album has received widespread acclaim from critics and has landed on Best Album of the Year (so far) lists, including Billboard, Complex, The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, and Vulture. Following Two Star’s release, Mk.gee ignited a fan frenzy with his shadowy late-night television debut performance of “Are You Looking Up” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

