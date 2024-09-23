Hailing from Victoria, British Columbia, Art d’Ecco seamlessly melds decades of genre-defying music into a subversively catchy sonic tapestry. From the evocative blend of glam rock, post-punk, and synth-pop on “Trespasser” (2018) to the heightened ambition showcased in “In Standard Definition” (2021) and “After the Head Rush” (2022), d’Ecco’s music channels the spirits of David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Robert Smith while maintaining a distinctly contemporary edge.

Garnering over 2.5 million streams and charting on notable radio charts, d’Ecco’s work has earned critical acclaim from BBC Radio 6, Consequence of Sound, CLASH, EARMILK, and more. His dynamic live performances, featured at major festivals and supporting renowned artists (Hot Chip, Franz Ferdinand, Blossoms, Temples), have solidified his status as a rising force in the global music scene, with Rolling Stone Magazine recognizing him as one of the “Coolest Things We Saw at SXSW 2022.” His journey takes an exciting turn with the upcoming release, Serene Demon.

The album’s genesis in the fall of 2022 saw d’Ecco in New York City, immersing himself in the nocturnal energy of Manhattan’s Lower East Side and crafting demos on an upright piano. Influenced by existentialist literature and cinematic compositions from the likes of François de Roubaix, Ennio Morricone, and John Barry, the album also embraces the sounds of the 70s, incorporating soul, jazz, art rock, and disco.

Art d'Ecco - I Feel Alive Listen • 3:26

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

artdeccomusic.ca/