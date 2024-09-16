Dawes - Still Strangers Sometimes

For the first time in almost a decade, brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith grace the cover of a Dawes record. It’s just the two of them this time, and as such, Oh Brother marks a distinctive new chapter for the California rock band — one that is both introspective and accessible, all while maintaining their beloved sense of sincerity.

Oh Brother steers Dawes decidedly forward, honoring 15 years of Taylor and Griffin’s musical relationship, as well as the next era of their band. Each of the nine songs began with just Taylor on guitar and vocals and Griffin on drums. They initially tracked each one live together, before adding in additional instrumentation and collaborating with touring guitarist Trevor Menear in the studio.

Additionally, Oh Brother is the first record the brothers have co-produced, working alongside longtime friend Mike Viola. At this point in the Goldsmith’s career, Dawes has cemented itself as one of the most earnest musical acts out there. They’re a band that can move seamlessly between folk rock, piano ballads, and sprawling jams while maintaining both an immediately recognizable sound and a freedom from expectations.

Even as the Goldsmith brothers navigate new chapters in their personal and professional lives, Oh Brother shows how they remain creative, ambitious, and inspired — what it means to be lifers in a band together.

