"I'm movin' on," Daniel Womack sings during the first minute of Easy Company, an album that finds Futurebirds — once the best-kept secret of Athens, GA's music scene, now a beloved act on a national scale— back in the driver's seat, speeding together toward some new horizon. Momentum. Evolution. Expansion.

Those are important traits for a critically-acclaimed group that recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary. "When you've been a band for as long as we have, there's a lot of moving on," says Thomas Johnson. "We just keep going, because that's how you keep things fresh. That's how you keep the spark." By matching the sharply-written songs of three distinct frontmen with a progressive mix of rock & roll, electrified folk, and cosmic American roots music, Futurebirds have built an audience that's as wide as the band's own sound.

With Easy Company, Futurebirds' fifth studio album, that sound reaches a new peak. Featuring four songs apiece from singer/songwriters Womack, Johnson, and Carter King, Easy Company feels like a celebration of the tight-knit bonds that have held Futurebirds aloft since 2008. "We've made a concerted effort to challenge ourselves, always finding new angles to look at this thing we've been doing for more than 15 years," says King. "What hasn't changed is the core of this band. We still have three songwriters. We still have our original bass player, Brannen Miles. When you come this far together, your walls come down and you realize that these friends know exactly who you are, and you know exactly who they are, and it's such a relief when everyone can just be themselves. It's great company to be in, and it's so much better for the art."

Futurebirds - Solitaires Listen • 4:13

facebook.com/futurebirds/

https://www.futurebirdsmusic.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify