Bôa - Beautiful And Broken

In 1998, British alt-rock band bôa dropped their breakout single “Duvet,” a sweeping anthem that went on to soundtrack the Japanese cult-classic anime Serial Experiments Lain. A little more than two decades later — in the something old, something new spirit that drives Gen Z — “Duvet” re-emerged anew on TikTok, igniting a feverish renewed interest in the band (today “Duvet” boasts over 450 million streams on Spotify alone) and inspiring bôa to return to the studio to record their first new music in over 20 years. In between, the members of bôa have simply lived life.

Their extended hiatus, which began in 2004, brought no hostility, no dejection, no gripes. Vocalist-guitarist Jasmine Rodgers studied zoology, alongside releasing solo music. (“You’re observing how animals interact with each other in their environment,” she explains. “When we do music, it’s that same sort of observation.”) Bassist Alex Caird threw himself into art, painting and teaching music.

And drummer Lee Sullivan ensconced himself in family life, while writing and producing music. All the while, they kept in touch. That time apart gave them a heap of life’s experiences for a new, third official full-length album Whiplash (out October 18), a collection of melody-driven narratives. The album’s title is multifaceted, referencing their personal highs and lows, but also our collective cultural unrest. Whiplash, however, chisels away at both — envisioning a community in pursuit of solace.

Bôa - Beautiful & Broken

