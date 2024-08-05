SNACKTIME is Philadelphia’s already beloved seven-piece band. Created in Summer 2020, the group began performing free shows in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square that quickly attracted huge crowds.

This progressed to sold-out headlining shows, support for national touring artists, and slots at major music festivals. In 2024, SNACKTIME began the year with a triumphant sold-out New Year’s Eve show at Brooklyn Bowl Philly, played their largest NYC headliner to date at Bowery Ballroom, and supported multiple Portugal. The Man U.S. tours, including a stop at Red Rocks.

In describing their sound, Paste Magazine says, “combining their influences, which range from jazz to rap to rock to punk and R&B, SNACKTIME are one of the most original ensembles out there right now."

https://www.instagram.com/snacktime/

https://snacktimephilly.com/

SNACKTIME - SPACELUV Listen • 3:43

