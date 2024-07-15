JD McPherson - Sunshine Getaway

Over the course of 12 years, four studio albums and two EPs, JD McPherson has blazed a singular musical trail, one steeped in a deep affinity for foundational rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly and r&b (among other mid-century American-made sounds), and filtered through a unique and alluringly idiosyncratic songwriting sensibility.

While the Broken Arrow, Oklahoma native testifies that he “really loves those classic styles, and the driving force of those old songs,” he also affirms that he doesn’t approach his music like a museum piece. Rather, McPherson says, “I think about it like, ‘Why not throw some of those rhythms and sounds into a blender and see what comes out?’” Why not, indeed. And to be sure, what has emerged from JD’s musical blender this time out is something unlike anything in his catalog. The new Nite Owls, his fifth studio full-length, shows McPherson further sharpening his songcraft in the service of ten tight, dynamic and hard-hitting rock ‘n’ roll tunes.

At the same time, he also reached deeper into his stylistic toolbox to incorporate elements of glam, new wave, post-punk, surf rock and other sounds into the mix. Nite Owls kicks off with one of McPherson’s most infectious tracks to date – “Sunshine Getaway,” a blast of beaming, T. Rex-y glam rock that, despite its title and, yes, sunny musical demeanor, has a darker sentiment at its core. “I wrote it with my good friends Jack and Page from the Cactus Blossoms,” JD recounts. “They’re from Minneapolis, and we were talking about how the cold is really a problem there. I remember Jack saying, ‘If you drink too much and you come home and you can't find your keys, you can die on your porch in the wintertime.’ That’s serious.

But then that conversation turned into a song about being kind of stuck in place and dreaming about beautiful sunny skies.” Musically, “Sunshine Getaway” is “a real ‘stroller,’” JD continues. “And I couldn’t believe how huge it sounded when we got it back from the mixing sessions – it blew my head off. Everybody was like, ‘This has to be the first single!’”

https://www.jdmcpherson.com/

