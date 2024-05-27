The Gaslight Anthem shares the band’s anthemic take on Billie Eilish’s 3x RIAA Platinum-certified breakthrough single, “Ocean Eyes,” from their new EP History Books - Short Stories. The EP follows the release of The Gaslight Anthem’s sixth full-length and first new album in nearly a decade, History Books.

“I was driving my daughter to school and she played it for me on the way and I really took to the song,” says The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon. “Then one day we were talking ideas for a cover with our friends and I said, wouldn’t it be cool to do a heavier version of ‘Ocean Eyes’? I tried it out and everybody loved the idea.”

Like so many of the most essential rock bands, The Gaslight Anthem have a rare gift for finding glory in the inescapable pain of being alive. On their new album History Books—their first new music in over nine years—the New Jersey-bred four-piece bring their soulful breed of punk to ten thrilling songs exploring everything from mortality to mental illness to the more precarious dimensions of human connection.

In the tradition of their seminal sophomore album The ’59 Sound, The Gaslight Anthem’s sixth full-length ultimately achieves of the tremendous feat of hitting every raw nerve while endlessly inspiring wildly triumphant singing-along. “A lot of this record is questioning all the bad stuff we see in the world and the difficult things we go through in life, and asking how to deal with it,” says vocalist/guitarist Brian Fallon, whose bandmates include drummer Benny Horowitz, bassist Alex Levine, and lead guitarist Alex Rosamilia. “I think the answer is that we’re all in this together and that somehow makes it okay, even when it’s anything but easy. The main message of the album is empathy.”

The Gaslight Anthem - Ocean Eyes Listen • 3:03

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

https://www.thegaslightanthem.com/

