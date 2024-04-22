Frank Turner - Girl From The Record Shop

Frank Turner is one of the UK’s most successful artists. He’s released 9 studio albums in his 17 year solo career, the most recent of which, ‘FTHC’ (Feb 2022) became his first #1 hit on the UK Official Album Chart. His previous four albums have all peaked at #2 or #3 in the chart. Having sold over a million albums worldwide, he has scored three gold-certified albums and one silver status.

Since playing his first solo gig in 2004, Frank has played over 2800 shows all over the world. His biggest UK headline shows include London’s O2 Arena and the world famous Wembley Arena. He has performed at almost every UK venue imaginable, from tiny clubs to stadiums and was even chosen by Danny Boyle to perform at the opening ceremony of 2012 Olympic Games. Internationally Frank has played headline shows in all continents with big followings across Europe and North America.

He completed the ambitious 50 States in 50 Days tour in 2022–the first non-US citizen to do so and his award-winning 4-day festival, Lost Evenings took place in Anaheim, Californian 2023. The city-based, multi-venue event will be in Toronto in 2024.

