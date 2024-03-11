Shannon And The Clams - The Moon Is In The Wrong Place

Shannon & The Clams are set to release their most personal — and game-changing — album to date: entitled The Moon Is In The Wrong Place, the record — which was produced by longtime collaborator Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys — is set for release on May 10, 2024 via Auerbach’s acclaimed label Easy Eye Sound.

The Moon Is In the Wrong Place is unlike anything Shannon & The Clams have released before, in both its emotional scope and its production, which takes the band’s sound from black & white to cascading Technicolor. In August 2022, singer and frontwoman Shannon Shaw’s world was turned inside out: with mere weeks to go until their wedding, the singer’s fiancé, Joe Haener, died in a horrific car accident. It was a devastating loss that hit Shannon & The Clams — who were all incredibly close with Haener — with cataclysmic force.

From the shock and trauma of that tragedy comes Shannon & The Clams’ latest album, The Moon Is In The Wrong Place, a powerful exploration of loss, time, love, and resilience that stands as the beloved garage band’s most ambitious, emotionally searing recording to date. The Moon Is In The Wrong Place shows the group ascending to new creative highs, while still weaving in the classic garage-rock and girl-group sounds that have long been a hallmark of their work. This time around, they venture to deeper, farther out musical locations than before and bring a new sophistication and intricacy to their arrangements, while Shaw’s powerful voice veers between sweetness and snarl — sometimes within the space of a single lyric.

Shannon & The Clams - The Moon Is In The Wrong Listen • 2:59

https://www.shannonandtheclams.com/