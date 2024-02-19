Platinum-selling singer-songwriter, and Montvill NJ native, Pete Yorn releases new single “Someday, Someday." On it, Yorn strips back to deliver his most incisive performance to date incorporating the roots-rock blend of Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen alongside his warm, fluid harmonies and acoustic guitar. Of the song, Pete Yorn says, “I remember thinking about a friend who had lost their way and the secrets people keep; and the last time I had seen her. It was co-written and recorded and mixed by the great Josh Gudwin at Henson Studios in Hollywood, California. Then we sent it to my old pal Rami Jaffee who added some extra instrumentation.”

https://www.peteyorn.com/

Pete Yorn - Someday, Someday Listen • 3:00

