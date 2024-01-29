Arlo Parks has released the deluxe version of her critically acclaimed second album, My Soft Machine, rounding off a momentous year for the artist who also released her debut book, THE MAGIC BORDER.

Arlo Parks is set to embark on a North American tour in 2024. This exciting journey will kick off in late February in San Diego and take her to some of the largest headlining venues of her career in prominent cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, and New York. My Soft Machine, released earlier this year, serves as a testament to Parks' artistic evolution, highlighting her unique storytelling prowess and introspective lyricism.

This follows her highly acclaimed debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, which garnered two Grammy nominations, a BRIT Award, the Honda Mercury Prize, and the BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year Award, as well as chart success and recognition for her advocacy work with UNICEF and CALM, the UK mental health charity. Arlo's debut book, THE MAGIC BORDER: Poetry And Fragments From My Soft Machine consists of the lyrics from her recent sophomore album,

My Soft Machine, as well as new exclusive images by Daniyel Lowden, and 20 new poems. Parks' writing has garnered high praise from fellow musician Florence Welch, who described her writing as "poetry you can taste,'' with Katie Gavin of MUNA adding, "Arlo Parks pulls beauty around her as a war tactic, and she shares the spoils with us. I am grateful and invigorated."

https://www.arloparksofficial.com/

Arlo Parks - Devotion (Acoustic) Listen • 2:41

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify