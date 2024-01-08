The live experience has always been the going-to-church portion of our communal experience, and the live record should capture that spirit and energy. With those goals in mind, Iron & Wine offer their first official live record with the career-spanning set "Who Can See Forever."

Captured over two evenings at the historic Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw, North Carolina, "Who Can See Forever" finds Iron & Wine in full flight, working their way through a catalog of songs spanning their twenty-plus-year career.

The recordings happened deep into a three-year period by a band of assassins assembled by mainstay Sam Beam that included bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Fiona Apple, Soul Coughing), drummer Beth Goodfellow (Allison Russell, Better Oblivion Community Center), cellist Teddy Rankin-Parker and keyboardist Eliza Hardy-Jones (War on Drugs, Grace Potter). It was a creative period for Beam that rendered two albums ("Beast Epic" and "Weed Garden") and garnered four Grammy nominations.

Iron & Wine - _Thomas County Law_ (live) Iron & Wine - Thomas County Law (live) Listen • 3:10

